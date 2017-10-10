FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank Switzerland names Peter Fanconi vice chairman
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 下午2点40分 / 8 天前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank Switzerland names Peter Fanconi vice chairman

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Switzerland said Peter Fanconi would take up the role of vice-chairman of the board of directors.

Fanconi, who is replacing Rudolf Hug, would head the audit committee and serve as a member of the compensation committee, the company said on Tuesday.

Fanconi has previously worked as the chief executive of Vontobel Private Bank and Harcourt Investments and is the chairman of the board of Graubünder Kantonalbank and microfinance company BlueOrchard. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

