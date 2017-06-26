FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
MOVES-Deutsche Bank's chief U.S. economist LaVorgna steps down -Bloomberg
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 下午5点33分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's chief U.S. economist LaVorgna steps down -Bloomberg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG's chief U.S. economist Joe LaVorgna left last week after about 20 years with the bank and plans to "work elsewhere in financial services," Bloomberg said on Monday, citing people familiar with the move.

The bank's chief economist Peter Hooper will continue to oversee economic forecasts and analysis, Bloomberg said.

Deutsche Bank spokesman Troy Gravitt declined to comment on the matter in an email statement.

LaVorgna could not be immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below