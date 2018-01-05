FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank to post small 2017 loss on U.S. tax reform, weak markets
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 5, 2018 / 3:26 PM / 更新于 a day ago

CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank to post small 2017 loss on U.S. tax reform, weak markets

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects time frame of loss to full year, not fourth quarter)

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it would post a small net loss in 2017 after weak trading, a low level of client activity and the 1.5 billion euro ($1.81 billion) negative impact of a tax overhaul in the United States.

“Trading conditions in the fourth quarter 2017 were characterized by low volatility in financial markets and low levels of client activity in key businesses,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Friday.

$1 = 0.8306 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

