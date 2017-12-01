FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Markets watchdog investigates D. Boerse's handling of new CEO hire
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月1日 / 上午10点05分 / 2 天前

Markets watchdog investigates D. Boerse's handling of new CEO hire

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial markets watchdog BaFin is questioning Deutsche Boerse over how it communicated the appointment of Theodor Weimer as chief executive, the regulator said on Friday.

The stock exchange last month named UniCredit banker Weimer as CEO-designate.

BaFin has asked Deutsche Boerse for information on the timing of the disclosure, a spokeswoman for the regulator said, confirming a report by weekly Wirtschaftswoche.

The appointment was previously reported by several media outlets, including Reuters.

A fine for delayed disclosure could be up to 2 percent of annual sales, or 48 million euros ($57.16 million), Wirtschaftswoche said.

The watchdog said it was also looking into Deutsche Boerse potentially misleading the public on an investigation by prosecutors into the allegations of insider trading by outgoing Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter.

Deutsche Boerse in July flagged a deal with Frankfurt prosecutors under which Kengeter would be cleared of personal wrongdoing and Deutsche Boerse would be fined 10.5 million euros ($12 million). But within days, it emerged that Kengeter had not yet been exonerated. Kengeter has denied any wrongdoing.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8397 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Framke. Editing by Jane Merriman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below