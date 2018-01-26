FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 9:20 AM / 3 days ago

Deutsche Boerse's Eurex unit to end trading in Switzerland

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Eurex, the derivatives exchange of Deutsche Boerse, said on Friday it would end its trading activities in Switzerland following a regulatory change there, diverting all activity for its global clients through Frankfurt.

Eurex Zuerich AG will end operational trading activities by March 31.

Eurex said the move would “reduce legal and operational complexity as well as costs as participants no longer need memberships at two exchanges.” (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)

