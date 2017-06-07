FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Cannon for loan sales
2017年6月7日 / 下午2点43分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Cannon for loan sales

Kristen Haunss

2 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Alexandra Cannon as a director in leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the bank’s New York loan sales and trading teams, according to sources.

Cannon, who was previously a salesperson at Barclays, will start at Deutsche Bank in July, reporting to Alex Bici, head of par loan sales, North America, the sources said.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

Cannon steps into the role that will be vacated by Liz Bodisch, who, as LPC previously reported, is moving to the loan trading team from the sales group. In her new position she will report to Mike Weir, head of par loan trading, North America.

Bodisch, who has been a senior salesperson at Deutsche Bank for about seven years, is expected to move teams after Cannon starts.

The bank has also hired Garret Rowan, who will join as a vice president on the loan trading desk later this month, from US Bank’s loan trading desk. He also reports to Weir. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)

