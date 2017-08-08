FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天前
Deutsche Post DHL sees volume gains in Q3 after cyber attack hurts rivals
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 早上6点06分 / 6 天前

Deutsche Post DHL sees volume gains in Q3 after cyber attack hurts rivals

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL saw no material impact from the cyber attack in Ukraine at the end of June, but is seeing increased volumes this quarter as rivals cope with the after-effects, the group's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We were affected to a very small extent for a very short time, but we got it under control quickly," Melanie Kreis told journalists after the group reported second-quarter results.

Deutsche Post DHL said on June 27 that systems of its express division in Ukraine had been affected by the Notpetya cyber attack.

The attack slowed deliveries at rival FedEx's TNT Express unit, which has said it is expecting a "material" effect on its full-year numbers as a result.

"We are seeing volume increases in Europe in the third quarter, probably because rivals were more affected than we were," Kreis said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below