1 个月前
Deutsche Bank Russia head Viehweg to move to Sberbank from Aug 1
2017年6月21日 / 早上7点11分 / 1 个月前

Deutsche Bank Russia head Viehweg to move to Sberbank from Aug 1

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The head of Deutsche Bank's operations in Russia, Annett Viehweg, will become head of Sberbank operations in Switzerland from Aug 1, Igor Bulantsev, acting head of Sberbank CIB, told reporters on Wednesday.

A source close to Deutsche Bank told Reuters on Tuesday that the head of Deutsche Bank's operations in Ukraine, Borislav Ivanov-Blankenburg, is the leading candidate to become the bank's new chief in Russia. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

