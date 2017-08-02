FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
T-Systems says replaces Avaya in IT services deal with GKV
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点46分 / 9 天前

T-Systems says replaces Avaya in IT services deal with GKV

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems unit has won a sizeable contract to supply telecommunication services for 23,500 health care employees, replacing incumbent provider Avaya.

T-Systems said in a statement on Wednesday that it had agreed a five-year contract to supply office communications services with GKV Informatik, which provides technology services to some of Germany's largest health insurance groups.

GKV customers include Barmer, AOK Nordost, AOK Nordwest, AOK Rhineland / Hamburg, AOK Saxony-Anhalt and Hanseatische Krankenkasse, which collectively own GKV. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This is a strategically very important contract for us", said Reinhard Clemens, Deutsche Telekom's board member responsible for its T-Systems business.

T-Systems said it will replace the current office telecommunications services provider Avaya on this deal. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below