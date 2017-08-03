FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨5点09分 / 5 天内

Deutsche Telekom Q2 profits beat forecasts as U.S. in spotlight

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Europe's biggest telecom company, on Thursday posted quarterly results that topped expectations, with a 9 percent rise in core profit powered by strong results in the United States and modest gains in Germany and Europe.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 8.9 percent to 5.94 billion euros ($7.04 billion), beating forecasts, which ranged from 5.63 billion to 5.89 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose by 6.0 percent to 18.89 billion euros, topping the high end of forecasts by 10 analysts polled by Reuters, which ranged from 18.63 billion to 18.86 billion euros.

The German company slightly nudged up its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to around 22.3 billion euros from 22.2 billion previously. It reaffirmed its annual free cash flow target of 5.5 billion.

$1 = 0.8443 euros Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

