Deutsche Telekom raises guidance after collapse of U.S. deal
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月9日 / 早上6点02分 / 1 天前

Deutsche Telekom raises guidance after collapse of U.S. deal

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported a gain of 3.3 percent in third-quarter core profits and raised its outlook for 2017 as it tries to move from the collapse of a merger between its T-Mobile US unit and Sprint Corp.

Europe's largest telecom company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 5.72 billion euros ($6.64 billion), above a mean forecast of 5.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues grew by 0.8 percent to 18.25 billion euros, compared to an expected 18.4 billion.

Deutsche Telekom raised its forecast for 2017 adjusted EBITA to 22.4 to 22.5 billion euros from 22.3 billion euros, and confirmed its forecast for free cash flow at 5.5 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8621 euros Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan

