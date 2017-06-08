FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Nick Richitt to healthcare investment banking team
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 下午5点29分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Nick Richitt to healthcare investment banking team

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it had hired Nick Richitt as managing director in healthcare investment banking, focusing on healthcare IT and outsourcing.

Richitt will join Deutsche Bank in September from Suntrust Robinson Humphrey, where he has been a managing director in technology and services investment banking.

He will be based in New York and report to Ross Hammerman and Phil Pucciarelli, co-heads of Americas healthcare investment banking, Deutsche said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below