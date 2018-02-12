FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 12, 2018 / 3:20 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Deutsche Bank, trader settle U.S. SEC charges over bond prices

1 分钟阅读

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG will pay nearly $4.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that its traders and salespeople misled customers about prices of commercial mortgage-backed securities, the regulator said on Monday.

The SEC said Deutsche Bank will distribute more than $3.7 million to customers and pay a $750,000 fine, while Benjamin Solomon, the bank’s former global head of securitized products, will pay a $165,000 fine and accepted a 12-month suspension from the securities industry.

Deutsche Bank and Solomon did not admit or deny wrongdoing, and provided substantial cooperation during the SEC’s probe.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below