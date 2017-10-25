FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank in $220 mln rate-rigging settlement in U.S.
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 下午4点26分 / 更新于 13 小时前

Deutsche Bank in $220 mln rate-rigging settlement in U.S.

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $220 million to settle charges by U.S. regulators that it fraudulently manipulated Libor and other benchmark interest rates.

The settlement between the German bank and the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. was announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Deutsche Bank is the second bank to settle, and agreed to cooperate in the regulators’ probe into possible misconduct by other banks.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

