Deutsche Bank in $220 mln rate-rigging settlement in U.S.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $220 million to settle charges by U.S. regulators that it fraudulently manipulated Libor and other benchmark interest rates.

The settlement between the German bank and the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. was announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Deutsche Bank is the second bank to settle, and agreed to cooperate in the regulators’ probe into possible misconduct by other banks.