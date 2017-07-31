FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
Penn Virginia to buy Eagle Ford shale assets for $205 mln
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月31日 / 下午12点41分 / 5 天前

Penn Virginia to buy Eagle Ford shale assets for $205 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Penn Virginia Corp said on Monday it would buy assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas from larger rival Devon Energy Corp for $205 million to expand in the area.

The assets, which comprise about 19,600 net acres adjacent to Penn Virginia's core operations, are expected to increase the company's production by about 30 percent or 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Devon's sale of the assets is part of its program to sell $1 billion in assets, first announced in May.

Penn Virginia said it would fund the all-cash deal through debt financing. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

