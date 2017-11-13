FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VC firm DFJ's founding partner takes leave amid sexual harassment probe
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日 / 晚上10点05分 / 1 天前

VC firm DFJ's founding partner takes leave amid sexual harassment probe

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Steve Jurvetson, founder partner of venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), said on Monday he would take a leave of absence while an internal probe into sexual harassment allegations against him continues.

"I am leaving DFJ to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me," Jurvetson said in a tweet. (bit.ly/2zVC0Zx)

Jurvetson has also taken a leave of absence form the boards of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, in which Menlo Park, California-based DFJ has invested.

“Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations,” a Tesla spokesperson said in an e-mail.

DFJ said in October it started the independent probe after it came to know about “indirect and second-hand allegations” against Jurvetson. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

