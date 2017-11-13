FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jurvetson quits VC firm DFJ, on leave from Tesla amid harassment probe
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 晚上11点30分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Jurvetson quits VC firm DFJ, on leave from Tesla amid harassment probe

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comments from DFJ)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Steve Jurvetson on Monday resigned from venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) and took a leave of absence form the boards of Tesla Inc and SpaceX amid an internal probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Jurvetson, founding partner of DFJ, denied the allegations and said in a tweet on Monday, "I am leaving DFJ to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me." (bit.ly/2zVC0Zx)

DFJ, which has invested in Tesla’s SpaceX, said three weeks back that it had started an independent probe after it came to know about “indirect and second-hand allegations” against Jurvetson.

“As of today and by mutual agreement, Steve Jurvetson will be leaving DFJ,” a spokeswoman for the Menlo Park, California-based firm said in an e-mailed statement.

A Tesla spokesperson said by e-mail, “Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations.” (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below