1 个月前
Tanker firm Frontline says no longer pursuing DHT or other acquisitions
2017年6月26日 / 早上7点07分 / 1 个月前

Tanker firm Frontline says no longer pursuing DHT or other acquisitions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, June 26 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no longer pursuing an acquisition of New York-listed competitor DHT Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions either, Frontline's CEO told Reuters on Monday.

"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Robert Hvide Macleod said in a written comment.

"With our present opportunities for creating value through fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other acquisitions either," he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

