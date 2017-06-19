FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline's attempt to stop DHT-BW Group deal
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月19日

Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline's attempt to stop DHT-BW Group deal

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - The High Court of the Marshall Islands has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit brought by tanker firm Frontline to stop rival DHT selling a major stake to shipper BW Group, DHT said on Monday.

Frontline, which according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data holds a 10.3 percent stake in DHT and is controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, has been trying for the past year to take over its New York-listed rival.

However, DHT struck a tankers-for-shares deal with BW Group in March, making the latter DHT's biggest shareholder with a stake of over 30 percent.

On June 7 the same Marshall Islands court had rejected a preliminary injunction by Frontline in the same case.

"Frontline is now precluded from bringing similar claims against DHT, its directors and BW Group in any other court," DHT said in a statement.

"Under Marshall Islands' law, the dismissal also constitutes a ruling on the merits in favor of DHT."

DHT's chairman Erik Lind said DHT "was very pleased with the dismissal".

"We have consistently stated, both in court and to our shareholders, that Frontline's claims are without merit. Two courts have now agreed with us, and we welcome the dismissal as an appropriate end to the matter," he said in the statement.

Frontline declined to comment. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

