FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
Goldman Sachs declares 3.9 pct stake in Spain's DIA - filing
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 下午1点03分 / 9 天内

Goldman Sachs declares 3.9 pct stake in Spain's DIA - filing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

MADRID, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs owns 3.9 percent of Spanish supermarket chain DIA, according to a filing with Spain's market regulator made days after Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment vehicle bought a stake in the firm.

Investors have to declare their company holdings to regulators in Spain when they exceed 3 percent.

According to the filing, Goldman's stake went over 3 percent on July 28, the day Fridman's LetterOne Investment Holdings said it had bought a 3 percent stake and had an option to buy another 7 percent, sending DIA's shares up 15 percent.

The U.S. investment bank disclosed its stake to the regulator on Aug. 3, the filing shows.

Other major investors in DIA include Baillie Gifford, with 10 percent, Black Creek Investment with 4.98 percent, BlackRock with 6.5 percent and Morgan Stanley with 6.5 percent, according to Spain's CNMV regulator.

Fridman's LetterOne is aiming to become a big investor in the food and retail sector. Its L1 Retail division was launched in December and in June agreed to buy Britain's Holland & Barrett health foods chain for 1.77 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). ($1 = 0.7634 pounds) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Sarah White; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below