Dialog Semiconductor reports Q4 sales above outlook
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018

Dialog Semiconductor reports Q4 sales above outlook

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Monday reported preliminary sales of $463 million for the fourth quarter, above the upper end of its outlook range announced in November.

Dialog, plagued by investor fears it could lose its top customer Apple, had said on Nov. 7 it expects fourth-quarter sales of $415 million to 455 million.

The group, which will publish full and audited results for 2017 on Feb. 28, said unaudited sales reached about $1.353 billion in 2017. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

