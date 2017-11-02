FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月2日 / 上午11点10分 / 更新于 1 天前

Discovery's revenue rises 6.1 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc, the owner of the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, reported a 6.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher advertising income from its U.S. networks.

Net income available to the company fell to $218 million or 38 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $219 million or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.66 billion from $1.56 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

