February 27, 2018 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

Discovery's fourth-quarter revenue rises 11.5 pct

1 分钟阅读

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc’s revenue rose 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter as the owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet benefited from higher advertising income from its U.S. networks.

Discovery said on Tuesday its net loss was $1.14 billion or $1.99 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $304 million or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. Results included a $1.3 billion one-time goodwill impairment charge.

Revenue rose to $1.86 billion from $1.67 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

