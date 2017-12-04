FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年12月4日 / 晚上7点50分 / 更新于 16 小时前

UPDATE 1-Discovery raises stake in Oprah Winfrey Network

1 分钟阅读

(Adds deal details, background)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc said on Monday it had raised its stake in its joint venture with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey to more than 70 percent.

Discovery paid $70 million to acquire an additional 24.5 percent stake in the Oprah Winfrey Network from Harpo Inc, founded by Winfrey.

Winfrey, who will retain a minority interest and continue in her role as chief executive of OWN, has extended her commitment to the network through 2025, Discovery said.

OWN, launched in 2011 as a joint venture between Discovery and Harpo, focuses on African-American viewers, mostly women, and includes hit series such as “Queen Sugar” and “Greenleaf”.

Discovery was advised by Allen & Co LLC and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, while Harpo was advised by Moelis & Co LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

