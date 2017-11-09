FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish reports 6.6 pct fall in quarterly profit on Hurricane Maria
2017年11月9日 / 上午11点17分 / 1 天前

Dish reports 6.6 pct fall in quarterly profit on Hurricane Maria

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV service provider Dish Network Corp reported a 6.6 drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the company removed subscribers in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands due to Hurricane Maria.

The company said it removed 145,000 subscribers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and added 16,000 net Pay-TV subscribers in other markets.

Net income attributable to Dish fell to $297 million, or 57 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $318 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.58 billion from $3.77 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

