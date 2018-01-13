FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
January 13, 2018 / 12:13 AM / 2 days ago

Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will not seek re-election to Walt Disney Co’s board because of conflicts of interest between the media giant and the technology companies, Disney said on Friday.

Robert Matschullat, former Seagram Company vice chairman, also will leave the board because Disney limits service to 15 years, the company said. Orin Smith, former CEO of Starbucks Corp, will depart due to rules that specify retirement at age 74. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

