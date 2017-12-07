FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle's Safra Catz among two new members named to Disney board
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
2017年12月7日 / 晚上10点12分

Oracle's Safra Catz among two new members named to Disney board

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Media company Walt Disney Co on Thursday named Oracle Corp’s chief executive, Safra Catz, and her counterpart at Illumina Inc, Francis A. deSouza, to its board.

Disney said their election would be effective Feb. 1 but it was yet to decide on which committees they would serve on.

The company currently has 12 members on its board, including Facebook Inc’s Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc’s Jack Dorsey.

The election of the two new members comes at a time when Disney is said to be in the lead to acquire much of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s media empire.

Disney Chief Executive and Chairman Bob Iger contemplates on extending his tenure past 2019 to facilitate the integration of Fox’s assets if a deal is completed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

