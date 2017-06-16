FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Disneyland Shanghai has "encouraging" first year
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 上午9点52分 / 2 个月前

Disneyland Shanghai has "encouraging" first year

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland's first year was encouraging and the "right precursors" are in place for development of the brand in China, Bob Chapek, head of parks and resorts at Walt Disney Co, told reporters on Friday.

"We're extraordinarily encouraged by the unbelievable result of 11 million guests in the first year and more important than that, the satisfaction scores that we get are extraordinarily high. And I think those are the sort of right precursors, if you will, for future development," he said when asked about expansion plans.

"We're very encouraged by what we've seen." (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below