February 27, 2018 / 1:02 PM / a day ago

Walt Disney to invest 2 bln euros in Disneyland Paris

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Walt Disney Company on Tuesday announced a 2 billion euro ($2.47 billion) investment drive to expand its French theme park Disneyland Paris, which it took full control of last year.

Walt Disney chief executive Robert Iger announced the spending plan after meeting President Emmanuel Macron in the French capital.

The development will include three new areas based on Marvel’s superheroes such as Spider-Man and the Hulk, Disney’s animated film Frozen and Star Wars, and will be rolled out in phases, starting in 2021. There will also be new attractions and live entertainment experiences.

“The expansion plan is one of the most ambitious development projects at Disneyland Paris since its opening in 1992 and underscores the company’s commitment to the long-term success of the resort as Disney’s brand beacon in Europe,” Walt Disney said in a statement. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Richard Lough)

