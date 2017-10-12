FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source
2017年10月12日 / 晚上10点34分 / 6 天前

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source

Lisa Richwine

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The largest number of layoffs will be in operational areas, but there would be no job cuts at ESPN, the source told Reuters.

The New York Times had reported in September that Disney had cut 250 jobs at its animation unit. (nyti.ms/2cv9Zti)

Disney had around 195,000 employees, according to its latest annual filing. (Additional reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

