FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
Italy's doBank IPO oversubscribed - sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 上午9点40分 / 1 个月内

Italy's doBank IPO oversubscribed - sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Italian bad loan manager doBank exceeded the amount on offer, two sources said on Friday, a sign of investor appetite for financial stocks.

One of the sources told Reuters the offer had been covered "more than twice".

A separate source said books for doBank had been covered for "about one and a half times".

The group said earlier on Friday it expected to close the IPO ahead of time on July 12 rather than July 17.

Trading on the Milan stock exchange is expected to start on July 14.

Reporting by Eliza Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below