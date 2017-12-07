FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar General 3rd-qtr comp sales beat on hurricane-fueled demand
2017年12月7日 / 中午12点07分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Dollar General 3rd-qtr comp sales beat on hurricane-fueled demand

1 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected comparable sales for the third quarter, as hurricanes resulted in increased traffic and higher spending at its stores.

Sales at stores open at least a year increased 4.3 percent, above the average analysts’ estimate of 2.8 percent growth, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $252.5 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $235.3 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

