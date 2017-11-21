FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar Tree reports better-than-expected same-store sales
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 下午12点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Dollar Tree reports better-than-expected same-store sales

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, on Tuesday reported third-quarter comparable store sales that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher customer traffic and spending at its stores.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 3.3 percent, above the 2.4 percent rise expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $239.9 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $171.6 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5.32 billion from $5.00 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

