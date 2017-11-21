FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dollar Tree profit beats estimates on higher customer traffic
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 下午1点07分 / 更新于 21 小时前

UPDATE 1-Dollar Tree profit beats estimates on higher customer traffic

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on same store sales, share movement)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, on Tuesday reported third-quarter comparable store sales and profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher customer traffic and spending at its stores.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 3.3 percent, above the 2.4 percent rise expected by analysts, while same-store sales at Dollar Tree’s namesake chain rose 5.2 percent, beating the 3.2 percent rise analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While other grocery retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger Co have been cutting prices to compete with the likes of Amazon, Dollar Tree has been relying more on its smaller store sizes and smaller product assortments to draw in customers.

Net income rose to $239.9 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $171.6 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 6.3 percent to $5.32 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 90 cents per share on sales of $5.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Dollar Tree, which is reporting its first quarterly results under the leadership of new Chief Executive Gary Philbin, where slightly up in premarket trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below