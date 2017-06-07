UPDATE 1-Canada's Dollarama beats 1st-qtr profit estimates

(Adds details)

June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as customers on average spent more at its stores.

The Montreal-based company said the average checkout bill climbed 6.1 percent in the first quarter ended April 30.

Dollarama, which raised its product price ceiling to C$4 last year, said same-store sales rose 4.6 percent.

Net income rose to C$94.7 million ($70.4 million) or 82 Canadian cents per share, from C$83.2 million or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 79 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 10 percent to C$704.9 million, but missed analysts' expectations of C$716 million. ($1 = 1.3450 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)