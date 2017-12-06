FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dollarama tops profit estimates as shoppers spend more
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 下午12点39分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Dollarama tops profit estimates as shoppers spend more

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on comparable sales, store openings)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store chain Dollarama Inc topped analysts’ forecasts for third-quarter profit, as it opened more stores and benefited from higher customer spending on average.

Dollarama said on Wednesday its comparable sales rose 4.6 percent in the quarter ended Oct. 29, as the average checkout bill rose 4.5 percent.

Montreal-based Dollarama operated 66 more stores at the end of the quarter compared with the same period last year, bringing the total to 1,135.

The company’s net earnings rose 18.2 percent to C$130.1 million ($102.7 million).

On a per-share basis, Dollarama earned C$1.15 and topped analysts’ average expectation of C$1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales climbed 9.7 percent to C$810.6 million. ($1 = 1.2664 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below