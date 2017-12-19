FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dominion Energy denies LNG contract renegotiations
December 19, 2017

Dominion Energy denies LNG contract renegotiations

1 分钟阅读

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc said on Tuesday it has no plans to renegotiate any of its liquefied natural gas sales contracts, a day after India’s oil minister said Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd was renegotiating its deal with the U.S. firm.

The company also said in a statement that commercial operations at its Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland would start early next year, a nudge back from an anticipated in-service date of end of 2017.

Dominion said it continues to talk with customers ahead of the launch of commercial operations at its 5.25 million-tonnes-per-annum plant, but said it has no plans to renegotiate any contract terms. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bill Trott)

