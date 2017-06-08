FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Dominion weighs future of Connecticut Millstone nuclear power plant
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 下午12点59分 / 2 个月前

Dominion weighs future of Connecticut Millstone nuclear power plant

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc said on Thursday that it will "continue assessing" its investments in Connecticut after the state's House did not pass a bill that would allow the state to buy electricity from Dominion's Millstone nuclear power plant.

Millstone is one of several nuclear plants in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest that could close before their licenses expire, industry analysts say. They have said weak power prices make it uneconomical to operate the reactors without some form of state support.

"We were disappointed that the House chose inaction. We will continue assessing our investments in Connecticut while advocating for needed action," Dominion spokesman Chet Wade said in a statement.

On Wednesday morning, Connecticut's Senate passed a bill that could allow the state to buy power from the Millstone plant. However, that evening the House withdrew the measure hours before the legislative session ended.

Connecticut is one of several states that have explored ways to boost their nuclear plants' revenues to keep them in service to preserve benefits they provide, including carbon-free energy, jobs, taxes and energy diversification.

In 2016, New York and Illinois adopted rules to subsidize some reactors that were in danger of closing before their licenses expire as cheap and abundant shale gas has cut power prices over the past several years.

Other generators with mostly gas-fired plants, like NRG Energy Inc, Dynegy Inc and Calpine Corp, are challenging those New York and Illinois rules in federal court.

Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are considering adopting similar rules to protect their reactors.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below