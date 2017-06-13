FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Dominion Diamond says working diligently on sales process
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日 / 下午3点21分 / 2 个月前

Dominion Diamond says working diligently on sales process

June 13 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond, which put itself up for sale in March, is working "diligently" on this process and will share news with the market when it has any, Chairman Jim Gowans said, speaking on a conference call about the company's earnings results.

Gowans said the company would not comment further on the sales process. Dominion is the world's third largest diamond producer by market value and owns the Ekati mine and a stake, along with partner Rio Tinto , in the Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

