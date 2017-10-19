Domino's German JV to buy independent chain Hallo Pizza

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc said its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany’s largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza, to expand its business in the country.

Domino’s Pizza, a master franchisee of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc, said the deal worth 32 million euros ($37.8 million) on a cash-and-debt-free basis, would add Hallo’s 170 stores to its business.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)