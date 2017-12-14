FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK's Domino's Pizza to expand stake in Iceland operation
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 8:15 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK's Domino's Pizza to expand stake in Iceland operation

1 分钟阅读

(Adds buyback details)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza, a master franchisee of U.S. group Domino’s Pizza Inc, said on Thursday it would buy a further 44.3 percent stake in Domino’s Iceland for 30.2 million euros ($35.71 million).

The deal would take the company’s stake in Domino’s Iceland to 95.3 percent.

The company also approved a further 20 million pound share-buyback and said that return of excess capital to shareholders would continue to be a part of its strategy.

Domino’s reported in October a pick up in third-quarter sales driven by online orders and decided to increase its store count in Britain.

Domino’s also said in October that its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany’s largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza, to expand its business in the country. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft and Edmund Blair)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below