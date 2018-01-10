FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Domino's retiring CEO says not going to Chipotle
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
January 10, 2018 / 9:15 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Domino's retiring CEO says not going to Chipotle

1 分钟阅读

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Co Chief Executive J. Patrick Doyle, who is stepping down at the end of June, on Wednesday dismissed speculation that he might move to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to turn around business at the casual restaurant chain.

Doyle, 54, said at the company’s investor day meeting that he was not leaving the business and would take six months to relax and plan his next move.

“Every other theory about what I‘m going to be doing is incorrect,” said Doyle, who led a turnaround at Domino’s that has enriched investors and fueled speculation that he may be recruited to lead Chipotle.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang

