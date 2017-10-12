FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Domino's delivers profit beat as demand rises in U.S.
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日

Domino's delivers profit beat as demand rises in U.S.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc, the biggest U.S. pizza delivery chain, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the company benefited from higher demand in the United States.

Same-store sales at company-owned outlets in the United States, Domino’s biggest source of store revenue, jumped 8.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 10.

This was above the 6.6 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Domino’s net income rose to $56.4 million, or $1.18 per share, in the latest reported quarter, from $47.2 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of $1.27 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

