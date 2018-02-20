FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 20, 2018 / 12:36 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Domino's Pizza posts higher fourth-quarter revenue, profit

2 分钟阅读

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a 28.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, bolstered by higher royalty and supply chain revenue from its franchisees, sending its shares up 4.4 percent in premarket trading.

Net income rose to $93.3 million, or $2.09 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $72.7 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Domino’s largely benefits from the high-margin royalty fee it charges its franchise stores and the revenue it gets from ingredients and the equipment it supplies them.

Same-store sales at its company-owned outlets in the United States rose 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent at its franchise stores, but both figures missed analysts’ expectations.

Analysts’ had predicted same-store sales to rise 5.93 percent at company-owned U.S. stores and 6 percent at its franchise stores, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales in its international business rose 2.5 percent, but missed analysts’ expectations of 5.4 percent.

Revenue rose 8.8 percent to $891.5 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $906.4 million.

The company recorded global net store growth of 422 stores in the fourth quarter, including 96 domestic stores and 326 international stores. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below