UPDATE 1-SoftBank to invest $300 mln in food delivery firm DoorDash - Recode

Dec 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp plans to invest around $300 million into DoorDash, a San Francisco-based food delivery startup, Recode reported.

The investment will be made from SoftBank's Vision Fund, which has raised close to $100 billion to invest in technology companies, Recode also reported. bit.ly/2B19QMQ

DoorDash declined to comment on the report, while SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)