FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
February 1, 2018 / 8:19 AM / a day ago

CAS overturns doping decisions on 28 Russian athletes

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld appeals from 28 out of 39 Russian athletes who were given lifetime Olympic bans for doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games, it said on Thursday.

CAS said that in the 28 cases, the sanctions imposed by the International Olympic Committee on the athletes had been annulled due to insufficient evidence and their results at the Sochi Olympics had been reinstated.

CAS confirmed that anti-doping violations had been committed in 11 other cases but reduced the life bans from the Olympic Games to a ban from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang next month. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below