FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
February 1, 2018 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

Russian sports minister: 'Justice has prevailed' after doping bans overturned

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov on Thursday hailed a court decision to overturn doping bans against Russian athletes as a victory of justice.

“All athletes were acquitted of charges in cases on doping violations at the Sochi Games,” Kolobkov said in a statement. “We are all glad that justice has finally prevailed.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said earlier on Thursday it had upheld appeals from 28 of 39 Russian athletes who were given lifetime Olympic bans for alleged doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below