#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
February 1, 2018 / 2:55 PM / a day ago

Russia's Putin welcomes ruling to overturn Sochi doping bans

1 分钟阅读

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed a court ruling to overturn doping bans against 28 Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Putin said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling confirmed that the majority of Russian athletes are clean but stressed that Russia needed to continue its fight against doping along with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

