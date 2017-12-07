REFILE-Dover to spin off upstream energy businesses

(Corrects company name to Dover Corp from Dover Crop in paragraph 1)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial equipment maker Dover Corp said on Thursday it plans to spin off its upstream energy businesses into a standalone, publicly traded company, following a strategic review announced in September.

The upstream energy businesses, collectively called Wellsite, are part of Dover’s overall energy unit, which provides lift equipment services and diamond cutters used in oil and gas exploration and production. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)