9 天前
Dow Chemical's operating profit up on price gains, cost cuts
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点50分 / 9 天前

Dow Chemical's operating profit up on price gains, cost cuts

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seeds company Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported higher operating earnings, helped by price gains across businesses and cost cuts.

The company's operating earnings, which exclude some items, rose to $1.08 per share in the second quarter ended June 30 from 0.95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Dow said productivity and cost savings rose by $125 million to $215 million in the reporting quarter.

Revenue rose to $13.83 billion from $11.95 billion, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

